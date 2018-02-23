The two Winn-Dixie stores in Picayune won’t be Winn-Dixies much longer

Two Winn-Dixie stores in Picayune will become Shoppers Value Foods stores following an agreement between Shoppers Value Foods and Southeastern Grocers on Thursday.
The two Picayune stores, at 1701 Mississippi 43 and 801 Highway 11 North, will be acquired, along with five other Winn-Dixie stores in New Orleans and Mississippi. One other Mississippi store is in Laurel, and the remaining four stores are all in the New Orleans area, according to Shoppers Value Foods. No other Coast stores are affected.
Currently, Shoppers Value has 11 stores, including one in Pascagoula at 5626 Telephone Road. The other stores are mainly in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas.
Shoppers Value is Louisiana-owned and operated and describes its stores as “a cost plus, full-service supermarket that focuses on selling groceries for less. In addition to your typical grocery offerings, we sell fresh produce, Certified Angus Beef, bakery items and a deli hot line complete with dine-in seating.”
The transition is scheduled to begin in late March, according to Shoppers Value Foods.
“We are working together to ensure a seamless transition, and we are confident that the stores being transferred and the talented associates based in these locations are well-positioned for success as they continue bringing value to customers,” Trey Edwards, Winn-Dixie’s regional vice president for Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, said in a statement.
Bi-Lo LLC, the company that owns the Winn-Dixie chain of grocery stories, is approaching potential bankruptcy, sources familiar with the matter recently said.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the retailer is planning to shut down almost 200 stores as part of the move. The filing could come as soon as next month, according to Reuters.
Winn-Dixie has five stores and a liquor store in South Mississippi that could possibly be affected if Winn-Dixie shutters its remaining stores, which are located on U.S. 49 in Gulfport, Cleveland Avenue in Long Beach, Pass Road in Biloxi, D'Iberville Boulevard in D'Iberville and Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs.
The liquor store is adjacent to the Biloxi store. A sixth store, on Pass Road in Gulfport, closed in June 2017.
