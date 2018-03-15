Winn-Dixie in Biloxi is closing along with 93 other stores in the region

The Winn-Dixie store on Pass Road in Biloxi is closing, along with 93 other grocery stores in the region, Southeastern Grocers announced Thursday.
Customers at the Biloxi store reported Thursday afternoon that employees were crying after notice was posted that the pharmacy would close permanently at 5 p.m. Customers were told prescriptions will be transferred to the Walgreens Pharmacy across the street in Biloxi.
Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie, said on Thursday it will voluntarily file Chapter 11 to restructure.
“We have not taken these steps without careful planning and consideration,” the company said in a statement. It will close 94 “underperforming stores,” including the one in Biloxi.
“We will continue to thrive with 582 successful stores in operation and will continue to deliver a store experience our associates, customers and communities can count on,” Winn-Dixie said.
Chapter 11 gives a company the opportunity to reorganize its debt, and the company said, “It is our goal to work through our financial l restructuring as quickly and efficiently as possible and we expect to emerge within the next 90 days.”
Bloomberg reported last month that the grocery chain may file for bankruptcy and close 200 stores.
Winn-Dixie closed its store at 1444 East Pass Road in June 2017.
Renovations at the Winn-Dixie store on U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs completely remodeled the store last year. The company said it will remodel “a significant” portion of its stores under a three-year plan.
The chain is headquartered in Florida and has five stores in South Mississippi: the Pass Road location in Biloxi that will close, D’Iberville Boulevard in D’Iberville, U.S. 49 in Gulfport, Cleveland Avenue in Long Beach and Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. The Biloxi store also has an adjacent liquor store.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Complete store closing list
Mississippi
- Winn-Dixie, 3284 Pass Road, Biloxi
Alabama
Winn-Dixie
- 2495 Hwy 431, Anniston
- 2220 Bessemer Road, Birmingham
- 3075 Us Hwy 98, Daphne
- 3850 W. Main Street, Dothan
- 2131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan
- Hwy 59 And 16Th Avenue, Gulf Shores
- 2502 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile
- 1134 South Alabama Ave., Monroeville
- 3881 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery
- 21951 D Hwy 59, Robertsdale
Florida
Winn-Dixie
- 6180 Us Highway 41 N, Apollo Beach
- 10026 Coconut Rd., Bonita Springs
- 3500 53Rd Ave. West, Bradenton
- 2581 North Hiatus Road, Cooper City
- 2701 S. Woodland Blvd., Deland
- 18731 Three Oaks Parkway, Fort Myers
- 8650 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers
- 2002 SW 34Th St, Gainesville
- 9866 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
- 6707 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter
- 3757 Military Trail, Jupiter
- 1347 E Vine St, Kissimmee
- 2126 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes
- 6301 County Line Rd., Miramar
- 4417 Nw Blitchton Road, Ocala
- 8445 Sw Hwy 200, Ste #131, Ocala
- 248 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park
- 4686 E Michigan Street, Orlando
- 7139 W Broward Blvd, Plantation
- 277 S Pompano Parkway, Pompano Beach
- 7625 Blind Pass Road, Saint Petersburg
- 3301 17Th Street, Sarasota
- 1325 S. Tamimi Trail, Sarasota
- 2881 Clark Road, Sarasota
- 2160 S. Federal Highway, Stuart
- 3813-10 N. Monroe Street, Tallahassee
- 1525 West Tharpe Street, Tallahassee
- 7015 N. University Drive, Tamarac
- 2525 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa
- 4317 Gandy Blvd, Tampa
Fresco
- 2675 S. Military Trail West. Palm Beach
Harveys
- 3000 Dunn Avenue, Jacksonville
- 1012 Edgewood Ave. N, Jacksonville
- 2722 N. Pine Hills Rd, Orlando
- 2525 E. Hillsboro Avenue, Tampa
Georgia
Harveys
- 400 West 4th St., Adel
- 1000 First Ave. Ne, Cairo
- 68 North Scott Street, Camilla
- 140 West Dykes St., Cochran
- 279 S. Main St., Dawson
- 1945 Veterans Blvd, Dublin
- 202 Vineville St., Fort Valley
- 1553 US 19 South, Leesburg
- 1605 Shurling Dr., Macon
- 506F Spaulding Rd., Montezuma
- 1209 1St Ave. Southeast, Moultrie
- 415 North Irwin Ave., Ocilla
- Ga Hwy 112 & Azalea Trail, Sylvester
- 306 Smith Ave., Thomasville
BI-LO
- 2142 E. Victory Drive, Savannah
- 5750 Milgen Road, Columbus
- 4036 Bemiss Rd., Valdosta
- 1105 Madison Highway, Valdosta
- 510 Tebeau St., Waycross
North Carolina
BI-LO
- 205 NC Highway 9, Black Mountain
Harveys
- 6320 Albemarle Road, Charlotte
- 1680 Harveys 4430 The Plaza Charlotte
BI-LO
- 595 US 601 Bypass South Concord
- 2204 Union Rd, Gastonia
- 1955 Davis Park Road, Gastonia
- 427 North Generals Blvd., Lincolnton
- 1555 E. Union Street, Morganton
- 9101 Matthews-Pineville, Pineville
South Carolina
BI-LO
- 706 E. Greenville St., Anderson
- 3386 Railroad Av,e Bamberg
- 10560 Dunbarton Blvd, Barnwell
- 501 Old Greenville Hwy, Clemson
- 1818 Woodruff Rd., Greenville
- 9616 Hwy 78, Ladson
- 774 South Shelmore Blvd, Mount Pleasant
- 208 E. Mcintyre St., Mullins
- 4391 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston
- 115 Rochester Hwy. Seneca
- 140 Fernwood Dr., Spartanburg
- 615 Harry C Raysor Dr S, St. Matthews
- 1452 Boone Hill Road, Summerville
- 2587 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Warrenville
Harveys
- 3315-B Broad River Rd., Columbia
- 2230 Decker Blvd,. Columbia
- 3900-B. N. Main Street, Columbia
- 714 Bypass 25 Ne, Greenwood
- 1937 Wilson Road, Newberry
Southeastern Grocers
