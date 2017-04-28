Update: Winn Dixie to close Pass Road store in Gulfport

Winn-Dixie is closing one of its six stores in South Mississippi.
Winn-Dixie Store #1512 at 1444 East Pass Road will close in June.
Winn-Dixie is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers. The company employs more than 38,000 people in about 500 grocery stores spread through Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Employees referred all questions to corporate media relations, which issued a statement from Drew Elkins, Regional Vice President.
“Southeastern Grocers will be closing Winn-Dixie store #1512, located at 1444 East Pass Road in Gulfport. This decision was not made lightly. Our associates are always the first to know of any changes at our stores and have been made aware of the closure and are encouraged to apply for open positions we have in our network of neighboring Winn-Dixie stores,” Elkins said in the statement.
“The closure is scheduled to take place in June. Until the store closes, we will work hard to continue delivering the great service and value our customers have come to expect.”
A corporate spokesperson went on to say that while Southeastern Grocers could not predict the future of every store, there were no plans in the immediate future to close any other area stores. The company did not give a specific reason for the closure.
The supermarket chain has six stores and a liquor store in South Mississippi. Stores are located on Pass Road and U.S. 49 in Gulfport, Cleveland Avenue in Long Beach, Pass Road in Biloxi, D’Iberville Boulevard in D’Iberville and Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. The liquor store is adjacent to the Biloxi store.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
