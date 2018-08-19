Mississippi Power will close all but three of its customer service offices in South MS by October, located in Gulfport, Hattiesburg and Meridian. People can still pay in person at Authorized Payment Locations.
Rouses Markets has purchased the former Winn-Dixie store in Gulfport MS on Pass Road. Instead of remodeling the current location, the listing agent said the company will spend millions remodeling the new store.
Westminster Pharmaceuticals, LLC is voluntarily recalling all lots of Levothyroxine and Liothyronine, synthetic hormones used to treat hypothyroidism, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, has pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model.
An independent investigation into sexual misconduct at a New Hampshire prep school has now substantiated abuse claims against 20 former faculty and staff members dating back decades including a former Massachusetts congressman.
A federal judge hearing arguments over whether the Trump administration should allow a company to post online plans for printing 3D guns said Tuesday that the issue should be decided by the president or Congress.