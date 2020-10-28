Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Live updates: Hurricane Zeta is speeding up and getting stronger as it nears South Mississippi

Sun Herald

Hurricane Zeta is getting stronger and is expected to be a category 2 storm when it hits the Gulf Coast late this afternoon.

The track has shifted slightly west, with landfall expected on the coast of Louisiana near New Orleans.

The biggest impact for South Mississippi from this fast-moving storm will come from the 6-9 foot storm surge.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day from the rain bands of Hurricane Zeta and hurricane force wind gusts could cause power outages across the Coast.

Latest update from Hurricane Center

The 7 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center says Zeta is 255 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and moving at a 17 mph clip. The hurricane will speed through Mississippi, with the biggest impacts in the late afternoon and early evening.

Zeta will be out of Mississippi by about midnight, and cooler temperatures will follow.

Wind speeds have increased to 90 mph., just below the category 2 winds of 96-110 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm force winds extent up to 150 miles.

The speed of Zeta will keep rainfall at 2-4 inches for South Mississippi, with isolated amounts of 6” possible.

A few tornadoes are expected this afternoon into tonight in southern parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

South Mississippi prepares

Schools and businesses are closing early Wednesday ahead of the storm and many schools will be closed Thursday:

List of school closures

List of business and government closures

Shelters are opening in all of the Coast counties:

In Harrison County, shelters will be full activated by 2 p.m. and transportation to the shelters is available from Coast Transit Authority.

The Sun Herald will update this article throughout the day.

