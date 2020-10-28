Apparent drowning reported at Broadwater Marina during Zeta, Biloxi police say

Biloxi has reported a storm-related death following Hurricane Zeta, Police Chief John Miller confirmed at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Biloxi Police Maj. Christopher De Back told the Sun Herald that the victim died of apparent drowning at the Broadwater Marina.

“He may have been down there for the storm,” De Back said. “We don’t know what the cause is yet. It looks like he drowned, but we don’t know yet.”

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald just before 11 p.m. that he was on his way to the scene of the death but had no information yet.

Earlier Wednesday evening, New Orleans reported the Gulf Coast’s first death due to the storm. New Orleans EMS officials reported that a person was killed after touching a live electrical wire, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a press conference.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information comes available.