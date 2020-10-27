Weather News
List of South Mississippi school closings and cancellations as Zeta approaches
Schools across South Mississippi are announcing closings as Hurricane Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast.
Some districts are temporarily moving to virtual learning for all students.
Here’s what to know:
Bay-Waveland School District
From the mouth of Weather Channel star Jim Cantore: Bay-Waveland schools are closed Wednesday. Students will learn virtually and may return to campus by Thursday or Friday, Cantore said.
Biloxi Public Schools
Schools closed Wednesday and Thursday. Students will study at home with materials teachers are providing in-person on Tuesday. (There are no plans for live or virtual instruction because of the potential for power outages.)
Long Beach School District
Schools and offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, but K-8th-grad students will receive assignments for Wednesday and Thursday prior to school dismissal Tuesday. All 9-12 students should check their Google accounts for class assignments.
Gulfport School District
The Gulfport School District will be open for a 60% day on Wednesday. Dismissal times are as follows: 11:30 a.m., elementary schools; noon, middle schools; 12:30 p.m., high school. Class will be in the school-to home format Thursday. Students will not come to school campuses Thursday.
Pascagoula-Gautier School District
Elementary schools will dismiss at noon Wednesday, academies at 12:15 p.m. and middle and high schools at 1 p.m. Thursday will be a distance learning day for all students and school buildings will be closed.
Hancock County School District
Wednesday will be a distance learning day, as scheduled, with Thursday added as a distance learning day. Schools will resume normal operations Friday.
Catholic Diocese of Biloxi schools
Catholic schools in Jackson, Harrison, Hancock, and Pearl River County will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
