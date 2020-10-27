List of South Mississippi school closings and cancellations as Zeta approaches

Schools across South Mississippi are announcing closings as Hurricane Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast.

Some districts are temporarily moving to virtual learning for all students.

Here’s what to know:

Bay-Waveland School District

From the mouth of Weather Channel star Jim Cantore: Bay-Waveland schools are closed Wednesday. Students will learn virtually and may return to campus by Thursday or Friday, Cantore said.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Biloxi Public Schools

Schools closed Wednesday and Thursday. Students will study at home with materials teachers are providing in-person on Tuesday. (There are no plans for live or virtual instruction because of the potential for power outages.)

Long Beach School District

Schools and offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, but K-8th-grad students will receive assignments for Wednesday and Thursday prior to school dismissal Tuesday. All 9-12 students should check their Google accounts for class assignments.

Gulfport School District

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The Gulfport School District will be open for a 60% day on Wednesday. Dismissal times are as follows: 11:30 a.m., elementary schools; noon, middle schools; 12:30 p.m., high school. Class will be in the school-to home format Thursday. Students will not come to school campuses Thursday.

Pascagoula-Gautier School District

Elementary schools will dismiss at noon Wednesday, academies at 12:15 p.m. and middle and high schools at 1 p.m. Thursday will be a distance learning day for all students and school buildings will be closed.

Hancock County School District

Wednesday will be a distance learning day, as scheduled, with Thursday added as a distance learning day. Schools will resume normal operations Friday.

Catholic Diocese of Biloxi schools

Catholic schools in Jackson, Harrison, Hancock, and Pearl River County will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.