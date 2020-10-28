Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

Hurricane Zeta knocks out power to nearly 100,000 customers in Harrison County

Hurricane Zeta has brought wide spread power outages to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, mostly because winds that have gusted close to 100 miles per hour.

In Harrison County alone, there were almost 100,000 customers without power as of 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

Harrison County Emergency Management director Rupert Lacy said in a release that there were 45,531 Mississippi Power customers without power and 51,360 Coast Electric customers.

The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport reported a peak gust of 95 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell, Louisiana.

To check out power outages in your area, CLICK HERE for your options.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee is a sports writer who has covered South Mississippi for much of the last two decades. From Southern Miss to high schools, he stays on top of it all.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service