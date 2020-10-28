Hurricane Zeta knocks out power to nearly 100,000 customers in Harrison County

Hurricane Zeta has brought wide spread power outages to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, mostly because winds that have gusted close to 100 miles per hour.

In Harrison County alone, there were almost 100,000 customers without power as of 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

Harrison County Emergency Management director Rupert Lacy said in a release that there were 45,531 Mississippi Power customers without power and 51,360 Coast Electric customers.

The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport reported a peak gust of 95 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell, Louisiana.

