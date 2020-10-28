List of Mississippi Coast casinos closing for Hurricane Zeta

Several casinos on the Mississippi Coast have announced they are closing early ahead of Hurricane Zeta.

Zeta could reach South Mississippi as a Category 2 storm.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission did not order the casinos to close. The individual casino operators are making the decision to close or stay open during the storm.

▪ Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi is closing at 2 p.m. and expects to reopen at noon Thursday. The hotel is remaining open.

▪ Boomtown Casino in Biloxi closed at 1 p.m. Re-opening anticipated at 10 a.m. Thursday.

▪ Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi closed at noon. and plans to reopen Thursday morning.

▪ Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis closed at 1 p.m. Re-opening anticipated at 10 a.m. Thursday.

▪ IP Casino in Biloxi closed at 1 p.m.

▪ Palace Casino in Biloxi closed at 1 p.m. Wednesday and plans to reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

▪ Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville closed at 1 p.m. and plans to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.

▪ Silver Slipper Casino in Waveland closed at noon after Hancock County issued a mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas.

▪ Treasure Bay Casino in Biloxi closed at noon and plans to reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Other casinos have said they are remaining open throughout the storm:

Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi will remain open, with some limitations to food and beverage offerings. Those driving to the property and those staying there should avoid travel during the storm, as hurricane conditions and road flooding could occur, the casino warned.

Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi will remain open. The Blind Tiger is closing, and Steak & Shake will be open until midnight and resume serving at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Island View Casino in Gulfport is open, although some areas of operation may be affected until Hurricane Zeta has passed. The Buffet, C&G Grille and both coffee shops will remain open. All other dining will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday Promotions and giveaways scheduled after 2 p.m. are canceled.

This list will be updated if more casinos announce closures, as well as re-opening times.