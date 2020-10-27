Weather News
Zeta is heading for the Coast. Here’s a list of closings and cancellations
Zeta is forecast to reach the Mississippi Gulf Coast late Wednesday afternoon or evening as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane.
Here is a list of closings and cancellations across the Coast:
- Gulfport Harbor Farmer’s Market will be closed Wednesday.
- Hancock County offices are closed to non-essential workers Wednesday and Thursday
- Jackson County recreation facilities, including parks, ball fields and arenas are closed. All practices and games have been canceled or postponed.
- The 10th annual Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers law enforcement appreciation breakfast scheduled Wednesday is postponed.
