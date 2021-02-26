Need work? These job fairs and companies are hiring on the Mississippi Coast

It’s like a switch was thrown and suddenly companies on the Coast are holding job fairs and advertising job openings instead of laying off staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino is holding a job fair Saturday for seasonal positions at the pool.

Firehouse Subs has openings at both Biloxi and Gulfport locations.

Employment agencies are posting new help-wanted notices and like the state Manpower office, there generally is no cost for job seekers who want to use their service. They have openings posted for aircraft mechanics, warehouse workers and other positions.

“Definitely there is an increase in the need for people,” said Amber Olsen, owner of Nextaff Staffing Services in Ocean Springs. Hiring started in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued in 2021, she said.

The job openings so far aren’t so much in the restaurant and hospitality industry, she said, but for skilled positions in medical facilities and offices.

Wages are increasing as the coronavirus numbers decrease, she said, with positions for a forklift driver now generally paying $1 an hour more, she said.

She and other employment services are seeing a lot more “ghosting,” she said, which is people applying for jobs and then disappearing after two or three conversations. It could be they got another job, she said, or a personal issue arose that prompted them to stop communicating.

Mississippi requires those collecting unemployment benefits to actively seek work, she said. Some people go through the steps to get work, but for various reasons don’t want to take a job.

According to Thursday’s report from the U.S. Department of Labor, there are 25,568 people in Mississippi who are collecting unemployment benefits. That’s down 3,419 from the previous week.

Here are some of the job fairs and openings on the Coast:

▪ Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino in East Biloxi is hosting a job fair is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The resort is hiring for more than 20 seasonal positions at the pool, including pool attendants, servers, bartenders and security. Onsite interviews will be held for full- and part-time positions. Visit Caesars Entertainment’s career page and search for Biloxi in the location bar to see openings. Candidates are encouraged to register in advance at HGCHR@Harrahs.com or 228-436-2905.

▪ Firehouse Subs in Gulfport and Biloxi has about 20 part-time and full-time jobs for crew member, shift leader and managers at the two locations. Applicants can call or apply at: 296 Beauvoir Road., Biloxi, phone 228-388-5200 or at 10573 U.S. 49, Gulfport, phone 228-206-6404.

▪ South Beach Hotel Biloxi will hold a job fair for housekeepers from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 3 at the beachfront hotel at 1735 Beach Blvd.

▪ All the casinos in South Mississippi have an employment page on their websites listing career openings. Hard Rock Casino Biloxi has current openings for cashiers, groundskeeper, porter, security, reservations, housekeeping, dealers and other jobs.

▪ Enviva is expected to open new facilities in Lucedale and at the Port of Pascagoula later this year and has begun hiring for a handful of positions. The company said in a press release it is looking to hire locally first, and through May is seeking area managers, control room operators, electrical technician, pellet mill operator, maintenance technician and other skilled jobs. Details are available at the company website.

▪ Coast Transit Authority in Gulfport also lists opening on its website and is seeking part-time maintenance staff, service worker and a Class A mechanic. Apply online, in person at the CTA Administrative Office, 333 Debuys Road, Gulfport or call 228-896-8080, ext. 206.

▪ Sharkheads and Souvenir City souvenir shops in Biloxi are looking for experienced airbrush artists. Apply in person only at 1703 Beach Blvd., or send a resume through Facebook.

▪ White House Hotel in Biloxi is looking for part-time host/hostess, on-call banquet staff and bartender.