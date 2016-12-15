St. Stanislaus QB Myles Brennan makes final decision, closes recruitment

St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan is once again a Tiger — and this time for good.
The lead Rockachaw and Elite 11 quarterback announced on Twitter Thursday that he has reaffirmed his commitment to LSU and will be closing down his recruitment.
“My recruiting process is finally shut down.. I am officially a Committed Tiger! #GeauxTigers,” Brennan tweeted.
Brennan originally committed to LSU in April but chose to re-open his recruitment Nov. 30 after the Tigers offered another Elite 11 quarterback.
Oklahoma State, a long-time suitor of Brennan’s dating back to April, was thought to be a strong challenger for Brennan’s pledge. The Cowboys quickly offered Brennan after LSU offered Tua Tagovailoa, giving Brennan plenty to think about.
The uncertainty around the Tigers’ offensive coordinator position played a large role in Brennan’s decision. Although he maintained he was still committed to the Tigers, Brennan said he wanted to — for the first time since April — really explore his other options after it seemed LSU was doing the same.
Wednesday, LSU officially hired Pitt offensive coordinator Matt Canada to lead its offense. The Tigers were long rumored to be after Alabama OC and long-time friend of coach Ed Orgeron, Lane Kiffin, but when he landed the head job at FAU, it paved the way for Canada to head south.
The new LSU OC wasted little time connecting with Brennan, a clear priority. Wednesday night, Brennan tweeted about their conversation.
“Had a great talk with Coach Canada, will make visit in January to meet face to face #geauxtigers,” he tweeted.
One big change over the last two weeks is the number of quarterbacks LSU has committed. Shortly after Brennan committed, the Tigers landed another pledge from dual-threat Lowell Narcisse. In the last week, however, Narcisse opted to decommit and pursue other options, leaving Brennan as the lone quarterback committed to the Tigers as of right now.
Brennan re-committed to LSU over offers from Memphis, Southern Miss, Troy, South Alabama, California, Kentucky, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Indiana, Arkansas State, Louisiana–Lafayette, Texas–San Antonio, Vanderbilt, LSU, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State.
Brennan just completed one of Mississippi’s more historic individual prep careers, setting records with more than 15,000 yards and 166 touchdowns in his career. He also earned a long list of honors, including being named Class 4A’s Mr. Football. Jan. 1, Brennan will compete in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.
247Sports’ composite ranking has him as the 10th pro-style quarterback in the country, No. 197 overall recruit and the fourth-best Mississippian in the 2017 class.
Brennan’s decision comes one day after teammate Darius Pittman committed to Purdue. Fellow receiver Corbin Blanchard previously committed to Air Force, leaving tight end Chase Rogers, a former Tennessee pledge, the only D1-bound Rockachaw who is currently uncommitted. Rogers has recently drawn interest from LSU, Texas and Houston, among other schools.
