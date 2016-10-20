Another St. Stanislaus standout goes D1

A fourth Rockckachaw senior has found a home on the Division I level.
St. Stanislaus receiver Corbin Blanchard committed to the U.S. Air Force Academy on Thursday morning.
Blanchard visited the Air Force this summer and ultimately chose the Falcons over offers from Army, Cornell and Columbia.
SSC coach Bill Conides first announced Blanchard’s commitment on Twitter.
“First and foremost its a tremendous academic institution,” Conides said. “Not only can he go play big-time college football, but he will get a great education.”
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound receiver has been a reliable target for Myles Brennan, a LSU commit. Blanchard leads the team this year with 793 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns to go along with 43 receptions. He has also been asked to play spot duty on defense, where he has recorded three tackles with one interception and two passes defended.
“First off he has the size, which certainly helps. And then hes very explosive. He's extremely fast,” Conides said. “And then thirdly, he’s a very intelligent football player who has been starting since his freshman year.”
Blanchard’s tireless work ethic along with his ability to lead the Rockachaws on and off the field made him a great fit at Air Force.
“He can lead by example and when he speaks people listen,” Conides said. “A lot of it is encouraging to younger players. He realizes when you're a senior you want to leave a legacy so the kids behind you can fill your shoes when you're gone. I think that's something that has stuck with him.”
A starter since his freshman season, Blanchard has racked up 180 career receptions, 2,783 yards receiving and 25 touchdowns with two regular season games and the playoffs remaining for the Rockachaws.
St. Stanislaus tight ends Chase Rogers and Darius Pittman are also committed to Tennessee and Western Kentucky.
Patrick Ochs
