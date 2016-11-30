St. Stanislaus QB Myles Brennan dumps LSU, re-opens recruitment

Another Rockachaw has had a change of heart.
St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan announced Wednesday he has decided to re-open his recruitment and decommit from LSU.
Thanks and God Bless! pic.twitter.com/bTszDGaBnf— Myles Brennan (@mylesbrennan12) November 30, 2016
“Let me start by saying that you to all the fans of the LSU Tigers. You have been unbelievably supportive of me and my family since the day I committed to LSU. I love the people of Louisiana and what that football team means to everyone that is a fan,” Brennan tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “I also want to personally thank Coach Les Miles and Coach Cam Cameron for believing in my abilities as a QB and offering me a scholarship to play at LSU; it’s truly one of the most special places in the world.
“It is however become very apparent to me that LSU is going through a transition and as a result I have decided to re-open my recruiting.”
Brennan committed to LSU April 23 following a visit to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He said he completely bought in to coach Les Miles and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron’s vision.
Even when the two LSU coaches were fired midseason, Brennan said all the right things for Tiger faithful and remained committed. He even expressed excitement Saturday when Ed Orgeron was announced as the LSU’s full-time coach.
However, Wednesday the prolific Mississippi passer opted to explore other options following news Tuesday that LSU had offered Alabama commit Tua Tagovailoa. Many online connected the move to Orgeron’s reported interest in bringing in Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin to run the Tigers’ offense.
Shortly after Brennan tweeted “wow.. This is interesting” above a screen shot of a Tagovailoa recruiting article, the 6-foot-3 Elite 11 QB and Under-Armour All-American picked up an offer from Oklahoma State.
The offer wasn’t completely surprising as Brennan visited Stillwater, Oklahoma, in early April. Before the Cowboys could offer, however, LSU did and Brennan pounced on the Tigers’ opportunity.
On the offensive
Brennan’s decommitment may have been preemptive more than anything else.
During Orgeron’s introductory press conference, he expressed the intention to bring in dual-threat quarterbacks. LSU’s other 2017 QB commit, Lowell Narcisse, is considered more of a dual-threat QB than Brennan and reportedly had an in-home visit with three LSU assistants Tuesday night.
As of right now, Brennan holds 18 offers, including Memphis, Southern Miss, Troy, South Alabama, California, Kentucky, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Indiana, Arkansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Texas-San Antonio, Vanderbilt, LSU, Ole Miss and the Cowboys. It’s clear the LSU commitment was like kryptonite to other schools. While Brennan reeled in offer after offer during the spring, Ole Miss and OSU are the QB’s only offers since April despite a strong senior campaign and earning numerous awards.
Prep outlook
Brennan finishes his prep career as one of the top passers in the country. Not only did he set Mississippi records with more than 15,000 yards and 166 touchdowns in his career, but he also earned a long list of honors. Brennan was recently named Class 4A’s Mr. Football. He also made the Elite 11 finals this summer and was invited to play in both the Under Armour All-American Game and the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic.
247Sports’ composite ranking has Brennan as the 10th pro-style quarterback in the country, No. 197 overall recruit and the fourth-best Mississippian in the 2017 class.
Not alone
Brennan is the second SSC standout to re-open his recruitment recently. Tight end Chase Rogers decommitted from Tennessee April 13 and has been looking for the next match. He holds offers from 14 schools, including Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Cal and Wake Forest. Texas and LSU have also shown interest recently in Brennan’s go-to target.
