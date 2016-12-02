Coaching carousel may open opportunities for St. Stanislaus’ Chase Rogers

When the coaching dominoes started to fall last week, Chase Rogers certainly perked up.
The St. Stanislaus tight end decommitted from Tennessee on Nov. 13 without a next destination picked out, vaguely stating he wanted to evaluate other programs.
The day before, Rogers was on hand for Texas’ 24-20 loss to West Virginia. Coach Charlie Strong had expressed interest in Rogers but was fired last weekend before extending an offer to the athletic Rockachaw.
But now that Tom Herman is the lead Longhorn, Rogers may still be in good shape with Texas. Newly hired tight ends coach Corby Meekins has already reached out to Rogers. The Longhorns were hopeful to schedule an in-home visit with Rogers for either Friday or Dec. 12-13, the weekend after Rogers and QB Myles Brennan play in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game in Montgomery.
“I think Texas is up there on top of my list,” Rogers said. “Look at what they did at Houston in two years. I can only imagine what they can do at Texas in four years.”
Rogers proved to be one of Mississippi’s more reliable pass catchers during his prep career, finishing with 216 receptions for 3,729 yards and 44 touchdowns. He believes his skill set fits in nicely with how Herman plans to utilize the tight end at Texas.
“The offense they’re bringing, that’s really good for me. That’s the kind of offense I fit in best,” Rogers said. “They want a guy who can split out more than play on the line.
“They love the tight end.”
Rogers likes UT’s new coaching staff and offensive scheme. The Longhorns appear interested in Rogers. The only thing missing is the offer, which Rogers said he hopes materializes in the near future.
According to Rivals.com website OrangeBloods, UT only has seven 2017 commitments currently and does not have a tight end pledge.
Other schools
LSU: Rogers also visited LSU on Nov. 19. Rogers said current offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Steve Ensminger recently reached out to him in the hopes of scheduling an in-home visit while the LSU staff was blanketing the state.
More: Rogers said Houston’s new staff has already reached out in an attempt to get him on a visit. Mississippi State also contacted Rogers last week. Rogers said he talked to Ole Miss tight ends coach Maurice Harris two weekends ago as well. With the Rebels having signed three tight ends in their 2016 class, the team is under a numbers crunch with its 2017 class.
“They aren’t really sure what they’ll do with their tight end position,” Rogers said.
As of right now, Rogers said he remains “open to everybody.”
He holds more than 13 offers, including Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tulane, Cal, Wake Forest, Colorado State, Memphis and UT-San Antonio.
