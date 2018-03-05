Gang activity ‘has increased alarmingly’ in South Mississippi. Here’s where it’s happening.

Simon City Royal gang member Welford Lee McCarty, aka “Pork Chop,” shot and killed a fellow gang member, the force of the gunshot blast thrusting the victim’s body into a makeshift grave in rural Greene County.
Later, the victim’s body was dug up, chopped up, placed into garbage bags, covered in a blue tarp and taken to another location. There, the gang weighted down the remains and stuffed the bags under a culvert overlooking a beaver dam in the middle of nowhere.
The victim’s family searched for him for more than a year before someone worked up the nerve to turn McCarty in and lead authorities to the victim’s body. Most people in the area fear McCarty because they knew they could face repercussions that include death.
McCarty is now serving a life sentence plus three years for the 2016 gang-initiated killing, all because the gang erroneously thought the victim had become a snitch.
But McCarty’s reputation as a feared member of the Royals and a loyal follower of the Southern Brotherhood white supremacist street gang earned him freedom from prosecution and even jail time for years because witnesses were too afraid to testify against him.
District Attorney Tony Lawrence still gets angry when he thinks about how he had to dismiss another capital murder charge against McCarty in another drug and gang-related slaying in George County after witnesses changed their testimony at the last minute because of what prosecutors called a fear of being killed. In the years that followed, Lawrence managed to gather enough witnesses and evidence in the case to re-indict McCarty in that killing. That case is still pending.
“The gang membership and criminal activity in this area has increased alarmingly over the last few years,” Lawrence said Thursday. “That’s why prosecutors drafted gang legislation to give law enforcement the tools they need to address the violent activity of criminal gangs.”
But the gang bill that called for stricter penalties for gang members passed through the Senate in the last week but never made it to a vote in the House. The bill died once again, mostly because of a fear among some leaders that blacks would be unfairly targeted as gang members, thought gang investigators say the majority of the gang members arrested are white.
‘Recruiting every day’
Another year without a gang law to get more prison time for gang activities is upsetting to both prosecutors and law enforcement officials in South Mississippi as well to members of the Mississippi Association of Gang Investigators.
“These gang members are recruiting every day,” said Jimmy Anthony, vice president of the MAGI. “Every day, gang members are using a young person to commit crimes because they know these kids will get a lessor sentence. Every day, they are approaching someone’s child to get involved in criminal activity.
“If we don’t start making a difference now, we are going to be begging for help just like Chicago did in a matter of years after they tried to deny the gang problems there.”
In Chicago, officials tried to avoid the stigma of gangs for years by downplaying their presence in the city, Anthony said, but now officials in the windy city have called on federal authorities to help them combat the rampant and growing gang problem there.
“I don’t want us to wait until it’s too late to address these gangs,” Anthony said. “We don’t want to end up like Chicago.”
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson warns residents that the one common denominator behind the gang members who often commit these crimes are their roots in the ever-growing drug trade.
Top gangs in South Mississippi
If you’ve ever wondered if gangs are are operating in your neck of the woods, here are the statistics for the six southern most counties of Harrison, Hancock, Stone, Jackson, George and Greene counties.
This is where the street thugs are that are known to commit property crimes, home invasions, assaults, drug operations, kidnappings and other violent crimes, including murders.
Simon City Royals
Previously known as the Almighty Simon City Royals Nation, the gang started as a Chicago street gang in the 1950s. After deadly turf wards with rival gangs later in the 1970s, the gang’s popularity spread throughout cities across the nation and into prisons.
The Royals are more organized than most gangs, according to law enforcement officials, with ranks, titles, rules and punishment in place to exact upon members who violate their rules.
Signs and symbols: Royals are usually easily identified because they often wear their colors — blue with white and black — and their symbols are usually proudly displayed on their jackets or in tattoos on their bodies. The symbols include a six-point star, a Latin cross with three dashes and rabbit head with a bent right ear.
By the numbers: Totals for convicted members in each county in 2017.
- Jackson County - 124
- Harrison County - 200
- Hancock County - 49
- George County - 29
- Stone County - 19
- Greene County - 8
Gangster Disciples
The gang first formed in the south side of Chicago in the late 1960s and later grew to more than 50,000 members and counting today. The gang is known for its involvement in drug trafficking, robberies, extortion, murder, prostitution and other crimes.
Signs and symbols: The gang’s colors are black, blue and gray and their symbols include a six-point star, pitchforks, hearts with wings, tails and horns. The six-pointed star is often in the color blue and represents love, life, loyalty, knowledge, wisdom and understanding.
By the numbers: Totals for convicted members in each county in 2017.
- Jackson County - 154
- Harrison County - 317
- Hancock County - 28
- George County - 19
- Stone County - 19
- Greene County - 8
Vice Lords
Known as the Almighty Vice Lord Nation, the gang is one of the oldest street gangs to form in Chicago and its membership has grown over the years to more than 40,000 members. The gang is primarily involved in drug trafficking, robbery, extortion, fraud, money laundering, property crimes, and even racketeering schemes.
Signs and symbols: The gang’s colors are black, gold and red and the symbols include a five-point star, a Playboy Bunny, and the left side of Top Hat. The five-point start represents love, truth, peace, freedom and justice.
