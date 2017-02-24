Alleged gang member got life for murder, but he’s accused in another slaying

Alleged gang member Welford Levi “Pork Chop” McCarty lost his freedom last week when he received a life sentence plus three years for the March 2013 shooting death and dismemberment of a man he thought was a snitch in Greene County.
But McCarty could face an even stiffer prison sentence if he goes to trial in May along along with Robert Virgil Stephens, 28, in the alleged gang and drug-related slaying of another man in George County.
Three months after McCarty, 37, shot and killed Donovan Cowart in Greene County, he and Stephens are accused of killing Joshua Gautier in George County.
Both Stephens, 28, and McCarty, were heavily involved in drugs, primarily the meth trade, according to witnesses at McCarty’s trial last week in Cowart’s slaying.
McCarty was handcuffed and whisked out of a Greene County courtroom Friday after a jury convicted him in the murder of Cowart, an alleged meth cook who was missing for more than two years before authorities got a tip that would lead to his remains.
Gang affiliation
McCarty and Stephens are both alleged members of the Southern Brotherhood, an Alabama-based white supremacist gang, and the Simon City Royals, a street gang originating out of Chicago in the 1950s that later spread to other cities, including those on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Stephens testified against McCarty in the capital murder trial in Cowart’s death. McCarty, Stephens said, shot and killed Cowart and he fell into a makeshift grave on McCarty’s property. At McCarty’s demand, Stephens said he later dug up Cowart’s remains, chopped them up, weighted them down in a tarp and stuffed them under a culvert overlooking a beaver pond in Greene County.
Stephens is expected to plead guilty to capital murder in that killing later this year. In exchange for his testimony against McCarty in that case, the government has recommended Stephens serve anywhere from 20 to 30 years in prison for capital murder. The other charge, desecration of a human corpse, is expected to be dismissed.
Another murder
But like McCarty, Stephens is still facing the murder charge in George County, A grand jury indicted McCarty in the March 2013 murder of Joshua Gautier in George County in 2013, but the charge was dismissed in July 2014 after a witness changed her testimony.
District Attorney Tony Lawrence said at the time he believed the witness had recanted her testimony because of possible threats. Another grand jury later indicted McCarty and Stephens on the new murder charge in Gautier’s killing.
Some workers discovered Gautier’s remains on March 24, 2013, on a remote dirt road known to locals as the pipelines in rural George County.
An autopsy revealed Gautier had been shot to death within 24 hours of his body’s discovery.
Will the trial proceed?
The district attorney said he plans to talk with Gautier’s family before the prosecutors decide whether to go to trial in Gautier’s murder.
“Since McCarty was sentenced to life without parole for the capital murder of Donovan Cowart in Greene County,” Lawrence said, “we need to undertake a thorough evaluation of the case and (have a ) discussion with the (Gautier) family before proceeding further with the prosecution of the George County case.”
So for now, the case remains set for trial, but prosecutors told the families of both murder victims up front that they planned to take Cowart’s case to trial first before making a decision on whether to take the two men to trial in Gautier’s killing.
A major consideration for Lawrence before proceeding to trial in Gautier’s killing is the lengthy prison sentence Stephens is likely facing along with McCarty’s life sentence without the chance of parole.
A decision on whether that trial will go forward will likely be made in the coming months.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
