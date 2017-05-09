Gang members in George and Greene counties plead guilty to meth-trafficking

Seven members of the Black Gangster Disciples and Vice Lords have pleaded guilty to federal meth-trafficking charges.
Tykail “Ty” Moye, 23; Tarsen Deveal Fairley, 29; Darrell “Weezy” Dennis, 31; and Timothy Havard, 41, all of George County, and Melvin “Hotboy” Walker, 28, of Greene County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Each is facing up to 20 years in prison and $1 million in fines.
Alisha Christina Smith, 36, and Garnett Edwin Smith, 38, both of George County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture meth. They are facing up to 40 years in prison and up to $5 million in fines.
Sentencing was delayed in each of the cases.
All seven entered the pleas in federal court in Gulfport in the last two weeks. They are among 15 gang members identified in a two-year joint investigation into meth, powder and crack cocaine trafficking in South Mississippi.
Three gang members from Jackson County have pleaded guilty to cocaine-trafficking charges in the same case. They are awaiting sentencing.
All of the crimes occurred in 2014 and 2015 in George, Greene and Jackson counties.
Agents with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, the George County Sheriff’s Department, the Lucedale Police Department and the Southeast Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team investigated the case.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments