Jackson County gang members enter pleas in federal drug probe

Three members of the Black Gangster Disciples and Vice Lords have pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges, court records show.
Christopher Antonio Bolton, 31, Marquis Collins, 29, and Edward Montrell “Black” Brown, 30, all of Jackson County, are each facing up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $1 million at their July sentencing hearings.
All three pleaded guilty last week to distributing cocaine.
The trio is among 15 gang members arrested in February following a two-year joint investigation into meth and powder and crack cocaine trafficking in South Mississippi.
The crimes occurred at different times in 2014 and 2015 in Jackson and George counties.
The investigation led to their arrests, along with the arrests of 12 other gang members accused in a conspiracy to sell meth, powder and crack cocaine.
Agents with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, the George County Sheriff’s Department, the Lucedale Police Department and the Southeast Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team investigated the case.
