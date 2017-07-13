Biloxi police say this frame grab from a video surveillance system shows the driver in a July 1 hit-and-run. Anonymous tipsters are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with information leading to the person's identity and arrest. The cash reward is $5,000.
Crime

July 13, 2017 10:13 AM

Can you ID driver in hit-and-run? Your anonymous tip could earn you a $5,000 reward

By Robin Fitzgerald

Biloxi

An anonymous tipster can earn a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the July 1 hit-and-run that critically injured a woman.

The Biloxi Police Department announced the reward in a news conference Thursday, saying the tip must be given to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers. Just contact Crime Stoppers and you will be given a code through which you can identify yourself anonymously if your tip leads to an arrest. The cash reward is paid through a bank drive-thru, using your code, and your name remains confidential.

What police now know, through video surveillance from Wells Fargo on Howard Avenue, is a black Toyota Tundra, possibly a 2001 or other early model, struck the 47-year-old woman at Howard and Reynoir Street.

One picture of the pictures released to the media shows a light-skinned driver wearing a yellow hat.

You can reach Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-877-787-5898, through its website at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by its free app, P3 Tips.

Even if a tip doesn’t lead to an arrest, it can provide information that can help investigators sold the case, police officials said.

The injured woman, a pedestrian, suffered a traumatic brain injury, a long-time friend has told the Sun Herald. She is a homemaker and mother of two from Roswell, Georgia.

Police had obtained a surveillance photo after the incident and later obtained clearer pictures taken inside Wells Fargo.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

