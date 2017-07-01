A photograph of the black truck suspected in a hit-and-run Saturday in Biloxi.
A photograph of the black truck suspected in a hit-and-run Saturday in Biloxi. Courtesy Biloxi Police Department
Crime

July 01, 2017 9:42 PM

Woman injured in hit-and-run; police looking for Toyota Tundra

By Sharon Fitzhugh

Biloxi police are looking for a suspect, and the vehicle, involved in a hit-and-run that left a 47-year-old woman pedestrian with multiple injuries at Reynoir Street and Howard Avenue.

Police responded to the incident at 3:23 p.m. Saturday. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving north on Reynoir Street and was described by witnesses as a black, 2006 or earlier Toyota Tundra four-door truck with a silver toolbox, tinted windows, silver push bumper and silver rear bumper, police said. The vehicle may have damage to the right front bumper and right front quarter panel.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information in reference to this incident to call 228-392-0641 or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

