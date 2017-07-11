Security camera caught Tundra just before holiday weekend hit-and-run in Biloxi

Investigators have spent “days and days” trying to find video surveillance footage of a Toyota Tundra that struck a woman, causing critical injuries, on July 1, Biloxi Police Investigator Justin Branning said.
And they want anyone with a surveillance system north of the crime scene to contact them so they can help trace the Toyota’s path.
From video footage obtained at the Wells Fargo on Howard Avenue, police now know the black Toyota Tundra is a 2001 crew-cab model.
Police released a frame-grab of pictures on Tuesday. Video shows the vehicle one minute before the pedestrian crash at Howard and Reynoir Street, Branning said.
Police also now know the vehicle was driven by a light-skinned person wearing a yellow hat. It’s unclear if the driver is a small-framed man or a woman, he said.
A 47-year-old homemaker and mother of two children from Roswell, Georgia, suffered a traumatic brain injury. She remains in critical condition, a longtime friend told the Sun Herald.
The truck has tinted windows, a small silver push bumper, silver rear bumper, stock rims and black window-vent visors.
Initial reports and witness statements indicated it was a 2006 or later model.
Video from Wells Fargo shows the Tundra as it turns north on Reynoir and crosses CSX Transportation railroad tracks, Branning said.
Investigators hope to hear from people in the area with surveillance systems that could help identify and locate the driver, who fled the scene just before 3:23 p.m. July 1.
“We’ve spent days and days looking and haven’t had much luck finding people at home,” Branning said.
If you have video footage or information that could help, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
