Woman struck in hit-and-run has traumatic brain injury, friend says

A woman struck in a hit-and-run Saturday remains hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury while police try to find the driver of the Toyota Tundra that hit her.
The injured woman is a 47-year-old homemaker from Roswell, Georgia, who is married and has two children under the age of 11, said Richard Poore, a longtime family acquaintance.
“Her injuries were more than bumps and bruises,” said Poore, noting the family is remaining private about their ordeal.
“It’s quite serious,” he said.
Biloxi police have said the woman was walking at Reynoir Street and Howard Avenue when she was hit by a black pickup truck that headed north on Reynoir. They were called to the scene about 3:23 p.m.
Witnesses described the truck as a black, four-door 2006 Toyota Tundra, or possibly an older model, according to police. The truck has tinted windows, a silver tool box, and a silver push bumper and rear bumper. Police have said the truck likely received damages to it right, front bumper and right, front quarter-panel in the crash.
Investigators released a surveillance picture of the truck the day after the crash and said they planned to look for better quality video from neighboring businesses.
Police have released no other details, but ask that anyone with information call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give a tip online to Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
