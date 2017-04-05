Crime

April 5, 2017 6:24 AM

Person of interest wanted in Gulfport shooting has been arrested

By Jeff Clark

A man wanted in a Gulfport shooting has been arrested.

Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said Stephen Redmond, 34, was arrested around 11 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of murder.

One person was shot and killed Tuesday around 7:30 in the Hidden Oaks Neighborhood in Gulfport. The person, who has not been identified, later died at an area hospital.

Redmond is being held in the Harrison County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.

Sun Herald reporter Justin Mitchell contributed to this report.

