Can you help police find man wanted in Hidden Oaks shooting death?

Gulfport police need help finding a man they say shot another man to death Tuesday evening in the Hidden Oaks neighborhood off Three Rivers Road.
Sgt. Joshua Bromen said Stephen Redmond, 34, is wanted on a murder charge. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Bromen said police responded to a report of a disturbance at 5:20 p.m. and found a man who’d been shot in a home in 13000 block of Skye Court.
The man was taken to an area hospital. Bromen said Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. the man had died.
The investigation led police to suspect Redmond in the killing, Bromen said. Officials are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.
Bromen said it’s unclear if other people were there when the man was shot.
Anyone with information on Redmond’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
