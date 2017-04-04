1 wounded in Gulfport shooting, police say

Gulfport police are at the scene of a shooting in the 13000 block of Skye Ct., police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said Tuesday.
The @GulfportPolice is currently investigating a shooting in the 13000 block of Skye Ct. Victim has been transported to area hospital.— Gulfport Police PIO (@GPDPolicePIO) April 4, 2017
Bromen said on Twitter a victim has been taken to an area hospital.
Police are briefing the media at the scene, Bromen said.
Bromen broke news of the shooting at 6:15 p.m.
