April 4, 2017 6:22 PM

1 wounded in Gulfport shooting, police say

By Justin Mitchell

Gulfport police are at the scene of a shooting in the 13000 block of Skye Ct., police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said Tuesday.

Bromen said on Twitter a victim has been taken to an area hospital.

Police are briefing the media at the scene, Bromen said.

Bromen broke news of the shooting at 6:15 p.m.

