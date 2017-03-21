Update: Coroner IDs 17-year-old fatally shot Monday night

Tyjuan Johnson, 17, of Gulfport, died of a gunshot wound Monday night, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Tuesday.
He released Johnson’s name after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the arrest of Edward Earl Dubose, 22, on a murder charge.
Dubose is held on a $2 million bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner. His initial court appearance is pending.
Sheriff Troy Peterson said Dubose, of Freemont Street, shot the teenager several times in the 13000 block of Hopewell Lane.
Hargrove said Johnson died from a gunshot wound.
Peterson said a 911 caller reported shots fired about 11:31 p.m. Monday in the Crown Hill subdivision off Three Rivers Road. Deputies found the juvenile dead in a driveway.
Investigators told the sheriff they interviewed eye witnesses and identified Dubose as the shooter.
Peterson said witnesses told investigators Dubose and the juvenile had argued, which led to the shooting.
Gulfport police found Dubose at the Wal-Mart Supercenter on U.S. 49 in Gulfport about 1:06 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff said.
“We believe there are other people who witnessed the shooting and we want to talk to them,” Peterson said.
Investigators were following leads to try to identify them, he said.
But witnesses can come forward, he said.
Witnesses are asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 228-865-7060.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
