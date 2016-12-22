Crime

December 22, 2016 5:57 PM

Police ID woman wanted in cat abuse viral video

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

A Moss Point woman is wanted in connection with a viral video showing hot liquid being poured on a cat, police said.

The cat, who was wounded in the incident posted to Facebook on Dec. 13, was found dead under a house in Moss Point the next day.

Police on Thursday issued a warrant for 23-year-old Karmen Coleman “for her involvement in an animal cruelty video,” a press release said.

She is wanted on a charge of rendering criminal assistance. Police have not yet identified a man seen with her in the video.

If convicted, Coleman could be fined up to $1,000 and face a prison sentence of up to one year.

Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

A video going viral on Facebook appears to show a cat being scalded with hot liquid in Moss Point.

Courtesy Jourden Thigpen

Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Coleman’s whereabouts is asked call police at 475-1711.

A necropsy showed the cat, which police believe was someone’s pet, suffered burns over the majority of its body. It was found under a house not far from where it had been scalded.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Burglary suspects caught on camera

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos