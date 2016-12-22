Police ID woman wanted in cat abuse viral video

A Moss Point woman is wanted in connection with a viral video showing hot liquid being poured on a cat, police said.
The cat, who was wounded in the incident posted to Facebook on Dec. 13, was found dead under a house in Moss Point the next day.
Police on Thursday issued a warrant for 23-year-old Karmen Coleman “for her involvement in an animal cruelty video,” a press release said.
She is wanted on a charge of rendering criminal assistance. Police have not yet identified a man seen with her in the video.
If convicted, Coleman could be fined up to $1,000 and face a prison sentence of up to one year.
Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Coleman’s whereabouts is asked call police at 475-1711.
A necropsy showed the cat, which police believe was someone’s pet, suffered burns over the majority of its body. It was found under a house not far from where it had been scalded.
