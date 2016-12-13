Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

Moss Point Mayor Billy Bloomfield tells about uncollected bills and money believed to have been embezzled from the Moss Point Utilities Department. Two employees have resigned from the department and the State Auditor’s office is investigating.
Ryan Hyer questions why the mother of their daughter, Cassie Barker, is still free after their daughter, 3, was found unresponsive in her car in September. Barker, a former Long Beach police officer, had been investigated in 2015 by DHS after Gulfport police had to break her car window after Cheyenne had been left in the car alone at a store.
Members of Dantzler Memorial United Methodist are holding a 24-hour prayer vigil Monday and Tuesday to “Pray for Our Nation,” as the nation prepares to elect its next president. Concerns over the divisiveness of the election has led the congregation to stage the vigil, inviting other churches to participate.