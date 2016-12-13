Moss Point police looking into cat video on Facebook

A homemade video making the rounds on Facebook on Monday is causing shock and anger — a black-and-white, long-haired cat in a cat trap writhing and scrambling because someone is pouring something from a pot on it.
The cat trap, which is a cage, is on the cement at the edge of a carport. A man and woman are involved. She has poured the pot of what people believe is scalding water at the animal in the trap several times and on the animal. You see the pot being emptied onto the cage at the end of the video.
The cat is severely reacting. There’s no faking that something has happened. The video is disturbing and readers should consider that before clicking on the embedded video.
And the comments on the video are over the top.
The man in the video sounds like he’s taunting the cat, saying, “Oooooo over and over.” It appears the cat might have done something the people don’t like.
A name and street address in Moss Point has surfaced and comments say the Moss Point police are on it. The original video was posted by someone who is believed to have participated, but the only version left on Facebook a recording of the video being played on a cell phone.
When contacted Tuesday, Moss Point Commander of Operations Stacey Deans said he has not seen the video and has no evidence, but confirmed that Moss Point is investigating.
“We’re on our way over there now,” Deans said. “As soon as we find out something, I’ll let you know.”
One comment warned viewers: “Watch with caution, but how horrible and upsetting that people can be this way! Who in their right mind would ever think that it’s okay to treat an animal like this! If the tables were turned and it was you being treated like this you would want justice! ...”
In a Facebook conversation with the woman who had the video on her page and is believed to have made the video, a Gulfport woman tries to find out what happened to the cat.
The woman, who is believed to have been part of the scalding, said: “The cat is alive n ok. I let the damn cat go ...”
Meanwhile, in Biloxi, police also were dealing with possible animal cruelty caught on video. In that case, a man was seen in a video, police say, “beating a dog in the front seat of a pickup.”
In the Biloxi case, police issued this statement: “After speaking with multiple concerned citizens in the course of the day and an investigation an arrest will be made in a severe animal cruelty case. Based upon multiple leads and a disturbing surveillance video provided to us, the Biloxi Police Department Animal Control Officers have signed an affidavit for animal cruelty and will be arresting a suspect seen in the video beating a canine. Thank you to all of the concerned citizens who worked constructively with us make this arrest possible.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
