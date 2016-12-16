Police know where cat was scalded. Here’s why they haven’t made arrests

City police on Friday were still investigating the scalding death of a cat that went viral on Facebook earlier this week.
Police Commander Stacey Deans told the Sun Herald investigators know where the scalding took place and know the woman who posted the video — which appears to have originally been made on Snapchat but then was reposted on Facebook — but they want to make sure they have “the people who actually committed the criminal act.”
The video reveals a black and white cat in a fairly small cage sitting on the cement floor of a carport. A man taps the cage with his foot and talks to the cat. There’s a woman’s voice as someone pours hot liquid from a pot at the caged animal and viewers can see the cat scrambles wildly trying to escape. Then they empty the pot over the cage and the cat writhes frantically.
In a Facebook conversation, a woman involved in the incident told a concerned woman in Gulfport, “The cat is alive n ok. I let the damn cat go ...”
But it wasn’t.
It’s not cut-and-dry just because they have the address.
Moss Point Police Commander Stacey Deans
Police and animal rescuers worked to find the cat on Tuesday. They said it was tame, likely a pet, and ran under a house near Gautier Street in Moss Point, not far from where the scalding allegedly took place. An animal rescue worker retrieved it — dead — from under the house on Wednesday morning. The necropsy indicates it died from the scalding, police said.
“I know it looks simple, but this is a real tedious case,” he said. “It’s not cut-and-dry just because they have the address.”
There are two people in the video, Deans said, and police have identified persons of interest in the case and are looking for them on a charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal.
“We want to charge everybody involved,” Deans said.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
