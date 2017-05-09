Will the state flag fly again in Biloxi?

It was clear most of the standing-room-only crowd at the City Council meeting Tuesday night were interested in one agenda item — would the council pass a resolution to require the state flag to be flown over city buildings?
Councilman Robert Deming III had added a resolution to the agenda for the meeting requiring the state flag be flown over city buildings. The resolution comes after Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich ordered the flags to come down from city buildings, leaving only the American flag. The City Council was divided about the flag at the April 25 meeting.
On Tuesday morning, a prayer rally in support of Gilich’s removal of the flags took place outside of City Hall. Protesters showed up, too, waving the state flag and wearing clothing with Confederate symbols.
Inside City Hall, some brought state flags and others held up “1 Flag for All” signs.
