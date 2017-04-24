Biloxi mayor says state flag must come down from all city buildings

Much to the surprise of Biloxi’s mayor, all city buildings have not been flying the U.S. flag exclusively. He has now ordered the state flag and the city flag removed from all city facilities.
Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich learned of the inconsistencies Saturday at an NAACP and League of Women Voters forum for political candidates. The question of the Confederate flag on city buildings came up.
That’s when he learned his decision to fly only the U.S. flag had not been carried out at all city facilities, city spokesman Vincent Creel said Monday.
After Gilich took office, the state flag was taken down at City Hall, Creel said.
“He thought everyone at all city facilities had followed suit, but much to his surprise, they had not,” he said. “The mayor made it crystal clear today that he wants consistency,” Creel said.
Some city buildings were flying the U.S. and state flags, the U.S. flag and the city flag, or all three, he said.
The change was being made at all city buildings on Monday, which ironically, is Confederate Memorial Day.
The Confederate battle flag, which is part of the state flag adopted in 1894, has become an increasingly controversial issue in Mississippi. NAACP chapters and groups such as the Flag For All Mississippians Coalition have been calling on city, county and state leaders to take the state flag down from their buildings.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
