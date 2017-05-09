Some pray, some protest before second round of flag flap in Biloxi

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 State flag protesters sing in front of Biloxi City Hall Pause 1:23 Biloxi says not flying state flag at city buildings is "right thing to do" 2:38 Biloxi Council divided on Mississippi flag 1:24 Owner of lost Katrina box was beloved Pass Christian resident 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:09 Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1 4:46 'She ran me slap over and didn't stop' 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:26 James Allen shares wisdom at Gaming Summit 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A prayer vigil was held at noon today outside city hall in support of unity and Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich’s decision to remove the state flag from all city buildings. The weekly city council meeting is at 6 p.m. Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com