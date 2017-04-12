Boosie said his jewelry was stolen. Biloxi cops tell a different story.

The Biloxi Police Department is waiting for a representative of Boosie BadAzz to come pick up the jewelry he claimed was stolen.

After a melee at Edgewater Mall on Sunday afternoon, police followed a white van that left the scene and arrested five of rapper Boosie’s crew. They also impounded the van and its contents.

Vincent Creel said contents included a suitcase with jewelry inside.

“Everything followed the normal procedure,” city spokesman Vincent Creel said. “Everything was inventoried. (Police) even had video from their body cams. Everything was done by the book. The people who were arrested were notified of how they could retrieve the rightfully owned property.”

Creel said the van’s occupants were informed they could claim their property Tuesday. Instead, he said, Boosie took to the Internet to say the jewelry was stolen.

“They didn't show yesterday,” Creel said, “but apparently decided to take to the internet to impugn the police department.”