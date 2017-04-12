Boosie claims police stole ‘a million in jewelry,’ vows ‘no Biloxi no more’

A few days after a video surfaced showing rapper Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie), whose real name is Torence Hatch, being sprayed with pepper spray at the Edgewater Mall by a loss-prevention officer, the rapper took to his social media accounts to tell his side of the story. And his side of the story claims Biloxi police stole a ‘million’ in jewelry from him.
TMZ reported that Boosie claims he was pulled over after the mall incident and took $1 million in jewellery’s from him while some of his entourage was arrested. Three men, who police say are associated with Lil Boosie, were arrested on charges of simple assault on a police officer, a felony, and simple assault on the security officer: Ivy Givens, 19, of Baton Rouge; Sedale Coleman, 32, of Tucker, Georgia; Patrick Tolbert, 26, of Mobile. A juvenile was arrested on the same charges, while a second juvenile was charged with simple assault on the guard.
In two expletive-filled posts on his Instagram account (officialboosieig), which has more than 3 million followers, claims that act was racially motivated.
“The security came up to me and said, ‘Boy, get out of my damn mall, boy,’ and I said, ‘Oh, he’s racist, we got to go,” Boosie said in the social media video post.
Boosie also claims that his pregnant niece was among those pepper-sprayed at the mall.
In a second video post, Boosie claims a sack holding “more than a million dollars in jewelry” was taken by Biloxi police when his van was stopped after the incident at the mall.
“Now these cops are trying to steal a million dollars worth of jewelery,” he said in the post. “But I’m going to to fight for mine — it’s own.”
The text from the video post, which has been viewed almost 200,000 times said the following: “Biloxi police has stolen a million dollars in jewelry from me we going protest soon follow my ig for times n dates I need my fans to support this injustice. This is 1968 all over again they trying to take my my jewelry from me this is crazy. When I see my Po Friday I'm asking permission to go to the steps of the Biloxi court with my fans,n lawyers n hold a press conference about this million dollar theft that has been committed. I’m sick of the police, the banks stealing my hard earned money I'm just tired I'm tired.”
Both posts end with the hashtag “#nobiloxinomore.”
Biloxi police have denied the accusations.
The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.
Sun Herald reporter Anita Lee contributed to this report.
