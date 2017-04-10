Men arrested in mall assault were allegedly hanging with Lil Boosie

Three adults and a juvenile have been charged with simple assault on a police officer and a security guard at Edgewater Mall, while a second juvenile faces one charge of assault on a police officer over a spring break incident at the mall Sunday.
Police say the five males charged appear to have been with the Biloxi Black Beach Weekend entertainer Lil Boosie on Sunday at the mall. The Police Department received a call that a crowd “was becoming disorderly as they followed Lil Boosie and his crew.”
A news release from the Police Department said officers arrived to find a crowd at the mall’s south entrance at Dillards. Five males attacked a Dillard’s loss-prevention employee as he asked them to leave, the news release said. An officer who tried to help was attacked, too. Both officers had minor injuries.
The suspects left in a white van, stopped a short time later on Irish Hill Boulevard.
Arrested on charges of simple assault on a police officer, a felony, and assault on the security officer were Ivy Givens, 19, of Baton Rouge; Sedale Coleman, 32, of Tucker, Ga.; Patrick Tolbert, 26, of Mobile and a juvenile who was not named. A second juvenile was arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer.
The van’s driver, Ollie Harper, 33, of Atlanta, was arrested for possession of a stolen gun. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bond on each charge at $50,000.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
