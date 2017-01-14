Biloxi deletes ‘Great Americans Day’ tweet after local, national backlash

The city of Biloxi deleted tweets and Facebook posts made Friday that said non-emergency offices would be closed Monday in observance of “Great Americans Day” after the posts went viral and backlash ensued.
The city posted the status update to Facebook and Twitter at 5:18 p.m. Friday. It only took a few minutes for people to start responding. Two hours later, the post had been amended to add that Great Americans Day was a state-named holiday and to include a link to its MLK events.
At first, the city went on to tweet in defense of the post, saying people were overlooking the importance of the holiday. Facebook and Twitter users disagreed, as posts had dozens of responses that contained words that can’t be repeated on SunHerald.com or in the newspaper.
But Great Americans Day is a not state-named holiday but a city-enacted title. Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gillich said the city passed an ordinance in December 1985 to call the third January of every month Great Americans Day “to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as other great Americans who have made important contributions to the birth, growth and evolution of this country.”
For the record, Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. Great Americans Day doesn’t exist as a holiday in Google, Wikipedia or for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, which recognizes a joint celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s and Robert E. Lee’s birthdays. Lee, a commander in the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia, celebrates his birthday on Jan. 19. “Great Americans Day” also did not appear in a media-database search of all Mississippi news sources for the past 20 years.
By Saturday morning, Biloxi had deleted the postings that included Great Americans Day, but the tweet was already saved, shared and written about across the nation.
MSNBC host Christopher Hayes tweeted to more than 834,000 followers that Great Americans Day “is not the name of the holiday.”
Olympic Gold Medalist Brittney Reese shared the tweet and added her own comments, calling the name change sad.
The story was picked up by BuzzFeed News, ABC News, Huffington Post and The Hill. #biloxirenamesholidays was the No. 1 trending hashtag on Twitter Friday night.
Locally, politicians and City Council members expressed their disbelief at the tweet.
Rep. Jeramey Anderson of Moss Point, youngest African American Legislator ever elected in Mississippi and the United States saying the city’s posts were “unbelievable.”
Unbelievable. https://t.co/5I76aZmMwT— Rep Jeramey Anderson (@jerameyanderson) January 14, 2017
Biloxi City Councilwoman Dixie Newman said she didn’t know the city would be using the wordage from the 1985 city ordinance.
“Why the ordinance was dug up to be used this particular time, I am unsure of. I learned about this the same way you did,” Newman said. “I want to apologize on behalf of the City of Biloxi. Please enjoy the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and be safe.”
Councilman Felix Gines said on Facebook the city is supposed to observe Martin Luther King Jr., for an entire week, from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, according to a 1984 ordinance, but he said it has been “forgotten.”
Four hours after the Great Americans Day posts had been made and shared, Gillich released a statement on the city’s Facebook page.
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s called ‘Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.’”
Gillich also called for the city to update its Code of Ordinances to reflect the official federal name of the holiday, which could happen as early as Tuesday, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Sun Herald Editorial board said the city should call a special-meeting to address the issue on Monday.
“In my opinion, that is the appropriate step to take for the holiday to have the same name as the federal holiday,” Gillich said. “This city’s longstanding support of our annual MLK celebrations speaks volumes about our support for this holiday. In face, we’ve always celebrated this day as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”
Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel said the response to the posts was agitating.
“It’s very frustrating, very frustrating for Mayor Gillich, for the city leaders, to be labeled as racist, when this is something we did not originate,” he said. “We’ve got a long history of diversity and welcoming people to our community.”
The city is hosting several MLK celebrations, including a Monday parade.
