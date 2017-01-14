It’s clear, Biloxi — MLK should have a day of his own

The city of Biloxi should act quickly to clean up the mess left by its Great Americans Day tweet.
Knowing the city leaders, we doubt there was malicious intent when the city posted a tweet Friday that said non-emergency offices will be closed Monday for Great Americans Day. MSNBC host Christopher Hayes took note and tweeted "That is not the name of the holiday" to his 834,000 followers and linked to Biloxi's tweet.
The city had deleted the tweet by Saturday morning, but it had already spread far far beyond Mississippi.
Some Biloxians came to Biloxi's defense saying they know the city isn't full of racists. That's the problem. We know that. But the world isn't so sure.
That world, because of Mississippi's past, is quick to jump on any evidence that validates their perception that Mississippi is stuck in the past.
We can prove them wrong.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gillich said Friday night he wants to remove the name Great Americans Day from the city's code. We know this is probably not feasible but it would be wonderful if that could be done in a one-minute special meeting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Mississippi leaders bear responsibility for yet another blemish on our state. It was their coupling in 1987 the holiday commemorating MLK and Robert E. Lee.
The state from 1910 to 1987 had celebrated Lee, a commander in the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia, on Jan. 19, his birthday.
But in 1983, President Ronald Reagan made the third Monday in January MLK Day.
They said they did it merely to save money.
We're not that gullible.
The state should separate those holidays.
Then there could no mistaking what holiday falls on the third Monday in January.
