Biloxi called Monday ‘Great Americans Day’ and the internet exploded

It only took a few minutes after the City of Biloxi posted a Facebook status and tweet — noting that offices would be closed Monday for “Great Americans Day” — for people to start responding.
For the record, Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.
Great Americans Day doesn’t exist as a holiday in Google, Wikipedia or for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, which recognizes a joint celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s and Robert E. Lee’s birthdays. It also did not appear in a LexisNexis search of all Mississippi news sources for the past 20 years.
Two hours after it was posted, the Facebook post had 64 comments and 91 shares and the responses to the city’s tweet include words that can’t be repeated on this website or in this newspaper.
The kindest were some variation of “I beg your pardon,” or “Autocorrect seems to have accidentally misspelled MLK Day.”
The city, for it’s part, then issued a series of tweets defending the name and touting its Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.
Within two hours, the Facebook post also had been amended to add that Great Americans Day was a state-named holiday and to include a link to its MLK events.
Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel said the declaration of the holiday didn’t originate with the city and described the tweet something that started out as “innocuous.”
“We did not decide to start calling it Great Americans Day,” he said. “However, whenever the state did years ago, that’s how it’s listed in the city’s code of ordinances.”
He added, “It is very frustrating, very frustrating for Mayor (Andrew “FoFo”) Gilich, for the city leaders, to be labeled as racist, when this is something we did not originate. We’ve got a long history of diversity and welcoming people to our community.”
The responses, at least online, seem to have done little to quell the concerns of Mississippians.
