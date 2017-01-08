Karen Haney had just finished shopping at Dollar General and was crossing Pass Road with her groceries Saturday evening when she was struck by a car.
Haney, her daughter Shannon McGinnis said, lived across the street from the store. Haney shared an apartment with her son, Paul Haygood.
“She had a bone disease so she didn’t walk very fast or good,” McGinnis said.
When her brother heard ambulance sirens outside, McGinnis said he looked outside and saw their mother lying in the roadway. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Haney was pronounced dead at the scene.
Haney, 61, is the second person in about two months who has been hit by a vehicle in that spot near the intersection of Pass Road and Ford Street.
“My brother is having a difficult time because of what he had to see,” McGinnis said. “She’s gone through a lot in love. To think about everything she’s gone through and then get run over by a car.”
McGinnis said her mother moved to Biloxi 25 years ago from Chicago, and she immediately fell in love with the area and never left. McGinnis and her two brothers moved down with her, but McGinnis moved back to Chicago a few years ago to find a better job.
“She loved the water, the beaches, the warm weather and the people,” McGinnis said. “She really enjoyed the Southern atmosphere.”
McGinnis remembers the first year they lived on the Coast. They were staying in Biloxi, and it was rather warm on Christmas Day.
“We were out on the beach playing volleyball, and it was snowing back home, so she was really excited about that,” she said.
McGinnis said Haney was a good mother and loved her family and her two granddaughters and two great-grandsons.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
