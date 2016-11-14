Pedestrian dies after being hit by car

A 57-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle Monday night, Gulfport police said.
The accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. The man was walking south across Pass Road near Ford Street when he was struck by a 2008 Chevy Cobalt traveling east, Sgt. Josh Bromen said.
The man, whom authorities have not yet identified, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Officials on the scene were taking photos of a white Chevy Cobalt, and several pieces of men’s clothing were scattered across the eastbound lanes of Pass Road and an adjacent parking lot.
No charges have been filed against the driver.
It appears the driver was unable to see the pedestrian probably because of poor street lighting at that intersection, Bromen said.
