Pedestrian killed by car on Pass Road in Gulfport

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night when the person was hit by a car just east of the intersection of Pass Road and Ford Street, a police spokesman confirmed.
Police are on the scene. Sgt. Josh Bromen said people driving in the area should expect delays.
The pedestrian’s name has not yet been released.
Police will release more information as it is available.
Bromen said this is the second fatal accident in two months involving a car hitting a pedestrian in that spot.
On Nov. 14, Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said Douglas Mack, 53, was crossing East Pass Road about 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. He died at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.
Comments