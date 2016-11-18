Biloxi teen will have to have his leg amputated after dog attack

A teenager who saved his younger brother from a pit bull attack will have to have his leg amputated, his mother said in a Facebook post.
Tiffany Ronsonet posted the news Thursday about his son, Jaxon Ronsonet, 15. The boy and his brother were attacked by a pit bull on November 10 in Biloxi. Jaxon has been at Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans since the attack as doctors tried to save his leg.
“The latest update on Jaxon is that after meeting with the entire team of vascular, orthopedic and plastic surgeons who have worked on him since he got here last week, we have decided it would be in his best interest to proceed with the amputation of his left leg due to the infection that has set into the leg,” Ronsonet wrote.
“The doctors have done everything possible to try to save his leg and Jaxon fought a good fight himself.”
Ronsonet went on to say that the surgery to remove Jaxon’s leg is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, with a second phase scheduled for Sunday.
“This decision has been a lot for us to take in and process, so we ask everyone please continue to keep Jaxon in your prayers at this very difficult time for him.
“That you all again so much!”
The dog that attacked the boys was euthanized earlier this week.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments