They were running around in the yard, then the dog attacked

A 15-year-old Biloxi teenager who was trying to protect his 5-year-old brother from a pit bull attack is in stable condition after being airlifted to a hospital Thursday night.
A pit bull attacked the two brothers about 4:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Shady Lane in Biloxi while they were playing in their front yard.
Due to the severity of his injuries, medical personnel airlifted the 15-year-old to the University of South Alabama trauma center. The 5-year-old was released from Merrit Health Hospital on Thursday night, Biloxi Investigator Matthew Dedual said.
Police issued a citation to the owner of the pit bull, a next door neighbor of the boys, for not having a leash on the animal. However, no charges have been filed.
“The investigation continues but there doesn’t appear to be any malicious intent on the part of the owner,” Investigator Christopher De Back said.
“They were outside running back and forth in the front yard. The homes are pretty close to one another in that neighborhood. That’s when the dog attacked. We don’t know why at this point,” Dedual said.
The two boys were able to force the dog off of them, but not before receiving several bite wounds on their legs.
The fate of the dog is uncertain. It was taken into custody by the Biloxi Police Animal Control on Thursday night. They’ll take the dog to the Humane Society and they’ll make a decision of what to do next, Dedual said.
