Pit bull will be euthanized after attack on boys in Biloxi

Cleo the pit bull will be euthanized Tuesday at the Humane Society of South Mississippi, development manager Katie King confirmed Monday morning.
Cleo attacked two brothers Thursday at their neighbor’s home on Shady Lane, seriously injuring 5-year-old Bentley Fontan and critically injuring his brother, 15-year-old Jaxon Ronsonet.
Jaxon’s father, Rosco Ronsonet, told the Sun Herald on the telephone Monday morning that the family is waiting to find out whether Jaxon will be able to keep his left leg, which the dog shredded. Jaxon is in the intensive care unit at Ochsner’s Medical Center in New Orleans. He is scheduled to have his third surgey Monday evening to drain infection and remove dead tissue.
Cleo must be euthanized, King said, because there is no record of rabies shots. She said the state Health Department in Jackson will be in charge of rabies testing.
Cleo’s sitter, Martha Broussard, said she let the dog out of her kennel after returning from the grocery store. Jaxon and Bentley, staying next door with their aunt, were playing in the side yard but came around front while Broussard threw sticks to Cleo.
Cleo latched onto Bentley’s behind. His big brother hefted Bentley over a trash can and was kicking at Cleo, who started biting Jaxon on the legs and would not stop. Broussard pounded Cleo with a rake handle, then the metal end of a shovel.
The dog did not let up for about 15 minutes, when Broussard was able to grab Cleo and return her to her cage. Broussard was tending to Cleo for one of her sons.
Because of the severity of his injuries, Jaxon was flown to New Orleans for treatment. Bentley is home with his aunt, but has stitches in his behind and the top of his left foot, which was sliced open from his big toe to his ankle.
A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses. Rosco Ronsonet is a construction worker, while wife Tiffany Ronsonet works at Food Giant grocery store.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments