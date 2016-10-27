She left Hollywood to come home to Biloxi and work with her dad

Angela Guice headed out of Biloxi 16 years ago to seek fame and fortune in Hollywood.
“I’m delighted to say she found it,” her father Reed Guice said Thursday as he announced his daughter has returned to the Coast and is joining him in his Biloxi advertising and public relations firm, now Guice & Guice.
“You always want your children to exceed what you’ve accomplished and Angela has done that and more,” he said. “Angela brings back her skills that have been honed on the national stage.”
I am not retiring. I don’t want to miss all this fun.
Reed Guice, announcing his daughter Angela Guice is joining him in the family advertising and PR firm
Angela has worked with a “who’s-who” list of Hollywood producers and stars, such as Steven Spielberg, Robert Redford, Matthew McConaughey, Denzel Washington and Reese Witherspoon, and she has several major television networks among her clients.
“Life’s been good,” she said as she prepared to leave after Thursday’s announcement at the Knight Nonprofit Center for a shoot on the Disney Cruise Line. Over the last decade she’s produced dozens of campaigns for the many Disney division. She’s also produced music videos and worked with Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and other top musical acts.
Since graduating from the University of South Mississippi and moving to Los Angeles, she founded NuContext, a creative agency and production company. Guice said they will keep the West Coast office open while living and working in Biloxi.
She and her husband, Mikael Tyrsen, bought a home on Seal Avenue in Biloxi where her grandmother once lived. They planned to use as a vacation home when they visited about four times a year, without any idea of moving to Biloxi. She worked remotely out of her dad’s office while in town and said he and his staff started collaborating on projects.
“It was a very organic blending of talents,” she said.
I definitely have a dream for what this could look like.
Angela Guice, on joining her father in Guice & Guice advertising agency
Their move to Biloxi is a two-for gain for South Mississippi. Tyrsen develops and publishes video games, a business that also moves to South Mississippi.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said Tyrsen is helping to make South Mississippi into the “Silicon Coast” and hopefully will bring friends.
Fishermen and their families came in the early 1900s to Biloxi for an opportunity in the seafood business, Gilich said, and their children and grandchildren went off and learned the ways of the world. Technology is the new draw for South Mississippi, he said. “They’re coming back to our shores with a new opportunity.”
Angela Guice said her return to Biloxi will take creative services to a national level so Mississippi companies that now go out of state to get the quality they want will be able to support a local company and jobs.
“Let’s keep the dollars here so people don’t have to leave like I had to,” she said.
Reed Guice said he is not retiring from the firm he founded with his late wife in 1976. “I don’t want to miss all this fun,” he said.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
