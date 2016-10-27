Angela Guice is next Biloxian Made Good

Most people saluted as the Biloxian Made Good leave the city and don’t return until retirement, but this year’s honoree chose to move back at the height of her career.
Angela Guice will take the spotlight Nov. 9 at the Slavonian Lodge, 159 Maple Ave., Biloxi, for the 34th annual Biloxian Made Good. Presented by the Biloxi Bay Chamber, the meet and greet begins at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner and program are from 6-9 p.m.
Guice is used to the spotlight. In 2000 she moved to Los Angeles and in 2006 formed her own production company, NuContext. She has worked with major Hollywood stars and for the top television network. She recently moved back to Biloxi with her husband, Mikael Tyrsen, and has joined her father, Reed Guice, in Guice & Guice advertising and public relations firm.
She still has many friends in South Mississippi, where she graduated from Mercy Cross High School and studied television and film at University of Southern Mississippi.
She joins the ranks of Biloxians Made Good, such as Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise and last year’s honoree, Mickey Bradley, a rules judge for the Professional Golfers Association tour.
Tickets are $30 per person or $300 for reserved table of 10. Call 228-435-6149 or email info@biloxibayareachamber.org for a reservation.
Biloxian Made Good honorees who have gone beyond his or her roots to make a name in a career field in another community, while retaining ties to Biloxi. Past winners are:
Jackie Sherrill
Jack Nelson
Maj. Gen. Lewis Curtis (Ret.)
Fred Haise
David Sheffield
Maj. Gen. James Garner (Ret.)
Larry Guest
Robert Morrison
Mike Couevas
T.N. Lightsey Jr.
Lt. Gen. Michael Peterson (Ret.)
Col. Verba A. Moore (Ret.)
Roy Lee Elder Jr. (Peter Roy)
Buddy Sheffield
Percy Howard Jr.
Joseph Wink Jr.
Shayna Steele
Col. Harold Ericksen (Ret.)
Annalyn Swan
Regina “Reggie” Lyons
Logan Skelton
Daria Pizzetta
Michael “Mickey” Bradley
Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce
Comments