This Biloxi native helped remake the iconic ‘nude’ Blink 182 video

One of the most iconic videos of 1999 is back almost 20 years later — thanks in large part to a Biloxi native.
Blink 182’s “What’s My Age Again” pretty much ruled MTV’s “Total Request Live (TLR)” during the summer of ‘99 and with good reason — it featured Blink 182 members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge running “naked” through the streets of Los Angeles.
That classic video was recently remade for a new song — Blink’s new single, “She’s Out of Her Mind.”
And Biloxi native Angela Guice was the executive producer of the video.
“The video was produced as part of a new series of original content for Spotify called ‘Flash Frame,’” Guice said. “Spotify is able to use an algorithm to find the biggest ‘super fans’ of different bands.”
She said a concert was held in New York for some Blink 182 “superfans,” but the band also wanted to do something special.
“The band decided to remake the iconic video for ‘What’s My Age Again,’ which pretty much put them on the map,” Guice said. “Spotify came to us to do the music video portion of the show and we worked with director Nicholas Lam to bring it to life.”
“She’s Out of Her Mind” is an almost shot-for-shot remake of the famous Blink video although there are a couple notable differences. In the new video, the male band members have been replaced with women.
“We took three of the most famous social media stars on the planet — LeLe Pons, Hannah Stocking and Vale Genta — so the idea was the redo the video shot-for-shot with these three girls and that’s pretty much what we did,” she said.
And the video’s star has also changed. The original video had featured adult film star Janine Lindemulder, who appeared on the band’s album from which the song was released — “Enema of The State.”
Lindemulder has been replaced in “She’s Out of Her Mind” by “Workaholics” star Adam Devine, who was also in “Pitch Perfect” and its sequel.
And, yes, Banana Man is back. But Guice said there are some subtle changes in the new video.
“We made it modern by changing the sidewalk cafe to a food truck and the magnifying glass scene has been replaced by an iPhone — little things like that,” Guice said.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
