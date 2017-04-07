Twerk the night away on Friday, hit late night with Jeezy on Saturday

Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, also known as Biloxi Black Spring Break, kicks off Friday on the campus of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The three-day festival ends Sunday afternoon.
Festival organizers say there are still tickets available to Friday night’s Twerk Fest 4, one of the most popular events of the weekend.
“We sold a lot of tickets and we are out of VIP packages to Twerk Fest, which will start at 9 p.m. in the Coast Convention Center,” said Maurice Bryant, who organizes the annual festival, along with Derrian Burns. “But we will keep adding room to the show and selling more tickets.”
Twerk Fest tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at Tickemaster.com. It is scheduled to last until 12 a.m.
It’s not the only late-night event happening during the spring break celebration. Although the Gulf Coast Spring Fest Concert featuring Migos and Jeezy at the Coliseum is sold out, an after party has been added to Saturday’s schedule.
Doors for the Gulf Coast Spring Fest After Party open at 8:30 p.m. at the convention center. It is hosted by Bay Bay, Jeezy and YFN Gotti, among others. Ticket information can be found at 228-623-9912.
Tickets also are still available for Friday night’s Spring Break Explosion at MGM Park. Lil Uzi Vert is headlining the show. Rapper Kodak Black was scheduled to perform at the concert but he will not be there due to a recent arrest.
